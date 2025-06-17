Rocsys and ICT Group join forces to enable hands-free charging of automated electric vehicles in ports and logistics

Rocsys and ICT Group partner to enable seamless, hands-free charging of autonomous electric vehicles in ports and logistics operations

Rocsys, the global leader in hands-free charging solutions, has partnered with ICT Group, a leading European provider of industrial technology solutions, to accelerate the deployment of autonomous electric vehicle (AV) charging in ports and logistics operations. This collaboration marks a major step towards enabling fully autonomous electric fleet operations in ports and logistics.

Rocsys and ICT Group have successfully completed a compatibility validation between the Rocsys API—one of the core components of the Rocsys Platform—and ICT Group’s Smart Equipment Control System ( Smart ECS). This integration allows for seamless communication between both systems, enabling optimized charge scheduling for hands-free charging as an integrated part of broader vehicle operations for ports and logistics.

Crijn Bouman, CEO & Co-founder of Rocsys,: “Collaboration is essential as the momentum behind electric and autonomous vehicles continues to accelerate. By working with strong partners like ICT Group, we’re delivering scalable, future-proof solutions that are ready for operational deployment. The Rocsys Platform combines intelligent hardware, intuitive software, and proactive services to enable hands-free charging from day one. Built on open standards, it supports any EV type, charger brand, or IT infrastructure, including easy integration with platforms like ICT Group’s Smart ECS. Our hands-free charging solution lays the foundation for a fully automated, zero-emission future in ports and logistics.”

Karim Henkens, CEO ICT Group: “This is not just a technical integration, it’s a strategic step toward accelerating the digital and sustainable transformation of ports and logistics. Our Smart ECS is used for managing vehicle tasks, routes, and energy planning. By connecting our Smart ECS with Rocsys’ hands-free charging platform, we’re enabling operators to seamlessly integrate electric and autonomous vehicles into daily operations. It’s a scalable solution that enables smarter, safer, and more efficient charging with minimal manual intervention. Furthermore it supports open standards, strengthens infrastructure resilience and helps customer to achieve their automation and zero-emission goals. Rocsys and ICT Group offer a ready-to-deploy solution that boosts uptime and future-proofs operations.”

SOURCE: Rocsys