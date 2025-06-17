Motive acquires InceptEV to help customers accelerate electric vehicle (EV) fleet transitions

Motive brings battery intelligence and machine learning to its platform for more precise EV forecasting and lower electrification costs

Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, today announced it acquired InceptEV, a software startup from Carnegie Mellon University that uses advanced battery intelligence with machine learning to help companies make smarter electric vehicle (EV) investment decisions. With the acquisition, Motive gains a portfolio of patented battery intelligence software to integrate into its commercial fleet management platform, giving operations managers more accurate insights into their EV performance. Additionally, Venkat Viswanathan, a co-founder of InceptEV and leading expert in EVs, joins the company as a strategic advisor.

Motive’s acquisition of InceptEV means customers can assess EV performance based on real-world conditions, such as terrain, weather, traffic, cargo, and driver behaviors, reducing uncertainty and facilitating a smoother transition to electric fleets. Companies can forecast battery behavior more predictably and plan routes that are efficient and economical.

EV fleet adoption is one of the most complex and expensive shifts in commercial transportation, potentially increasing costs by up to 114%. Despite technology advances, range anxiety, limited charging stations, and energy costs still hold fleets back.

“Current EV planning tools can be too simplistic and inaccurate based on fixed numbers, often overestimating range and leading to poor planning, higher costs, and slower buy-in,” said Venkat Viswanathan, Co-founder of InceptEV and faculty at the University of Michigan. “Integrating InceptEV’s battery intelligence into Motive’s platform will give companies greater control with personalized insights to understand how their EV fleet will actually perform in the real world.”

“Our customers see fleet electrification as a major opportunity and are navigating how to pursue it in a way that maintains productivity, compliance, and cost-efficiency,” said Abhishek Gupta, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Motive. “With this acquisition, Motive is helping fleet operators confidently scale their EVs through better data, smarter decision-making, and greater visibility into performance.”

Motive is actively supporting fleet regulatory compliance with California’s CARB Clean Truck Check program. By submitting to the program, Motive helps customers streamline emissions reporting and stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements, reducing administrative burden while supporting broader sustainability goals.

Later this year, Motive will also release new reporting tools to help customers better manage and scale their EV fleets. Motive’s new Energy Usage and EV Charging Reports will provide side-by-side vehicle comparisons showing battery consumption and utilization trends. By giving companies more visibility through their EV fleet data, Motive will help cut operational costs and optimize route planning.

SOURCE: Motive