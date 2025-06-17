Harman acquires assets of intelligent sensing solutions leader Cipia

Cipia’s AI-enabled sensing technology strengthens Harman’s automotive portfolio and reinforces its position at the forefront of in-cabin innovation

Harman International, an automotive technology leader and wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced the asset acquisition of Cipia, a leading provider of driver and occupancy monitoring systems (DMS and OMS) for the global automotive industry.

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion of Harman’s in-cabin experience portfolio and builds on the companies’ successful collaboration on next-generation sensing technologies. It also reinforces Harman’s commitment to advancing vehicle safety, intelligence, and the well-being of drivers and passengers through purpose-built innovation.

Cipia’s edge-based computer vision and AI technologies are already embedded in Harman’s award-winning Ready Care product—the industry’s first in-cabin monitoring system capable of measuring both visual and cognitive driver load in real time. By integrating Cipia’s capabilities more deeply into its portfolio, Harman will accelerate the development and deployment of intelligent sensing features across its automotive products, delivering greater personalization, safety, and responsiveness for automakers and their customers.

“Consistently elevating the in-car experience requires a bold, focused approach to innovation,” said Huibert Verhoeven, SVP, Intelligent Cockpit SBU, Harman Automotive. “Bringing Cipia into the Harman ecosystem strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, intelligent sensing solutions to global automakers. Together, we will push the boundaries of what the in-cabin experience can be—safer, more aware, and deeply personalized.”

“Joining Harman is a transformative milestone for Cipia,” said Yehuda Holtzman, Chief Executive Officer, Cipia. “HARMAN’s global scale and leadership in automotive technology make them the ideal home for our solutions. Together, we are poised to accelerate a shared vision of smarter mobility—where the vehicle understands and responds to the needs of those inside it.”

This acquisition enables Harman to fast-track its in-cabin sensing roadmap, expand go-to-market scale, and drive meaningful differentiation in a competitive automotive landscape—strengthening its leadership at the intersection of AI, neuroscience, and automotive user experience. Cipia’s existing aftermarket business will remain with the company.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, where applicable.

SOURCE: Harman