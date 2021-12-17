Mobileye autonomous cars piloting in Paris

How It Works: Mobileye has obtained an AV testing permit to allow the company to drive its autonomous robotaxis on the streets of Paris.

Passengers who are part of the pilot will be among the first consumers to ride in a Mobileye AV, and the first to hail a robotaxi using the Moovit app that will be at the center of Mobileye’s MoovitAV consumer ridesharing service.

In collaboration with RATP, Mobileye organized an AV on-demand service that will provide employees from Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann the ability to request or schedule a ride to work using the Moovit app four days a week. Each Mobileye AV test vehicle is able to transport two passengers at a time, plus a Mobileye safety driver and an RATP co-pilot.

“Urban mobility is inseparable from the issues of our time and must enable us to meet the challenges of the sustainable city,” said Alexandre Liot, managing director of Galeries Lafayette Haussmann. “Today it is essential to think about improving and transforming mobility, to prepare the future of city centers and allow Paris to continue its attractiveness. Therefore, as the French leader of department stores, we are proud to join forces with Mobileye and the RATP Group to participate in this innovative project which reflects on the transport of tomorrow.”