Mercedes-Benz Vans pops-up at intu Trafford Centre

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd is launching its first Pop-Up Store in the intu Trafford Centre, Manchester, designed to bring the Brand to the public in what is believed to be a ‘first’ for the vans industry.

The Mercedes-Benz Vans Pop-Up Store will open at intu Trafford Centre 5 February 2018 for six weeks, and has been designed to showcase the highly-anticipated new X-Class, alongside the Marco Polo camper van and Vito Sport crew van, which can all be test-driven on location from the Intu Trafford Centre alongside other vehicles from the Van range.

Visitors can also find out more about the award-winning Mercedes-Benz Vans range through a ‘Find Your Mercedes-Benz’ touchscreen visualiser, to help decide which van is right for their needs, a touchscreen Approved Used Van station, accessories ideas for the vehicles displayed and information on connectivity.

A range of Mercedes-Benz Collection items will be available to purchase from the Store, along with a VR (virtual reality) surf simulator so visitors can experience the thrill of the waves if they aren’t keen on trying the real thing!

Families are also welcomed, with a children’s area created to keep the youngest members of the family entertained while Brand and vehicle-specific conversations can take place with the older members of the family. This information is supported numerous video screens, including by a nine-screen seamless video wall, which will play content that positions Mercedes-Benz within a lifestyle theme to enhance the environment and tone of the Store.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “This is the first time our Brand has ever been located in such a retail environment, so this really sets our stall out to those consumers who may never have experienced what we’re all about. By showcasing our lifestyle products to the public, rather than expecting them to come to us, we prove our credentials as an approachable manufacturer. We are always proud to innovate and do things different for the good of our customers, and this Pop-Up Store is a perfect example of that; what a great start to the year!”

The Mercedes-Benz Vans intu Trafford Centre Pop-Up Store can be found in Unit 26 on the first floor, next to the Apple store. The Store is open:

Monday to Friday: 10am – 8pm

Saturday: 10am – 9pm

Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

