Mahindra’s Auto Sector sells 35,920 vehicles, registers a 6% growth in UVs in September 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for the month of September 2020.
In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 14,857 vehicles in September 2020, compared to 14,333 vehicles in September 2019, registering a growth of 4%.
In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 18,907 vehicles in September 2020, as against 18,872 vehicles in September 2019.
Exports for the month of September 2020 were at 1,569 vehicles.
The company’s overall automotive sales (Domestic+Exports) stood at 35,920 vehicles in September 2020, compared to 43,343 vehicles during September 2019.
Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra, we are happy to witness a growth of 6% in Utility Vehicles. It is also encouraging to see that the enquiry and booking levels in September were significantly higher compared to the previous months, both for UVs and SCVs. With market sentiments indicating a robust festive demand across segments, both in rural and urban markets, we are positive that this festive season will augur well for us as well as the automotive industry.”
|Sales Summary September 2020
|Category
|September
|YTD September
|F21
|F20
|% Change
|F21
|F20
|% Change
|Passenger Vehicles
|14857
|14333
|4%
|51475
|104071
|-51%
|Utility Vehicles
|14663
|13858
|6%
|50671
|98993
|-49%
|Cars* + Vans
|194
|475
|-59%
|804
|5078
|-84%
|Commercial Vehicles
|18907
|18872
|0%
|62896
|101119
|-38%
|LCV < 3.5T
|18576
|17998
|3%
|62104
|94195
|-34
|LCV > 3.5T
|178
|466
|-62%
|375
|3929
|-90%
|MHCV
|153
|408
|-63%
|417
|2995
|-86%
|3W
|587
|7487
|-92%
|1029
|30670
|-97%
|Total Domestic Sales
|34351
|40692
|-16%
|115400
|235860
|-51%
|Total Exports
|1569
|2651
|-41%
|6275
|15399
|-59%
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|35920
|43343
|-17%
|121675
|251259
|-52%
*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd
SOURCE: Mahindra