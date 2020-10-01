Mahindra’s Auto Sector sells 35,920 vehicles, registers a 6% growth in UVs in September 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for the month of September 2020.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 14,857 vehicles in September 2020, compared to 14,333 vehicles in September 2019, registering a growth of 4%.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 18,907 vehicles in September 2020, as against 18,872 vehicles in September 2019.

Exports for the month of September 2020 were at 1,569 vehicles.

The company’s overall automotive sales (Domestic+Exports) stood at 35,920 vehicles in September 2020, compared to 43,343 vehicles during September 2019.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra, we are happy to witness a growth of 6% in Utility Vehicles. It is also encouraging to see that the enquiry and booking levels in September were significantly higher compared to the previous months, both for UVs and SCVs. With market sentiments indicating a robust festive demand across segments, both in rural and urban markets, we are positive that this festive season will augur well for us as well as the automotive industry.”

Sales Summary September 2020 Category September YTD September F21 F20 % Change F21 F20 % Change Passenger Vehicles 14857 14333 4% 51475 104071 -51% Utility Vehicles 14663 13858 6% 50671 98993 -49% Cars* + Vans 194 475 -59% 804 5078 -84% Commercial Vehicles 18907 18872 0% 62896 101119 -38% LCV < 3.5T 18576 17998 3% 62104 94195 -34 LCV > 3.5T 178 466 -62% 375 3929 -90% MHCV 153 408 -63% 417 2995 -86% 3W 587 7487 -92% 1029 30670 -97% Total Domestic Sales 34351 40692 -16% 115400 235860 -51% Total Exports 1569 2651 -41% 6275 15399 -59% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 35920 43343 -17% 121675 251259 -52%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

SOURCE: Mahindra