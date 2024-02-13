Lynk & Co announces strategic collaboration with SEEAG for European expansion

In a strategic move to expand its presence in Europe, the mobility company Lynk & Co is making significant inroads into new markets by joining forces with partner SEEAG, a well-established leader with 30 years of experience in the automotive markets of South-Eastern Europe

In a strategic move to expand its presence in Europe, the mobility company Lynk & Co is making significant inroads into new markets by joining forces with partner SEEAG, a well-established leader with 30 years of experience in the automotive markets of South-Eastern Europe. The upcoming year marks the launch of Lynk & Co’s plug-in hybrid in a total of 12 new markets, reinforcing the company’s commitment to provide flexible mobility across the continent.

2024 February, Gothenburg, Sweden – In 2024, Lynk & Co is set to execute its growth strategy by expanding into 12 new European markets. For this operation, Lynk & Co has appointed SEEAG to act as importer and distributor for Southeast Europe. SEEAG is an established automotive group with decades of experience in the import, distribution, wholesale and retail of cars and spare parts. Lynk & Co will first bring its exceptional 01 to this region, starting with Romania and Greece. This strategic partnership offers numerous benefits, including the utilization of each other’s strengths, resources, and networks, mitigating financial risks associated with market entry.

With this strategic rollout, we will expand our footprint in the European Market, solidify our brand as a major provider of flexible mobility – and of course, deliver great cars. SEEAG is a reputable player in the industry, with strong infrastructure and operations — an ideal partner as we venture into these new territories.

Nicolas Lopez Appelgren, CEO of Lynk & Co

Driving Growth: from 7 to 19 European Markets

The expansion from 7 to 19 European markets signifies substantial growth for Lynk & Co. While currently operational in Sweden, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy, the strategic collaboration with SEEAG paves the way for entry into exciting new territories. The initial launch in Greece and Romania is just the beginning, with plans for further expansion into Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, and Moldova by the end of 2024.

With this strategic initiative, Lynk & Co is ensuring greater availability of vehicles and establishing an extended sales and service network across Europe. This approach reflects Lynk & Co’s broader strategy and commitment to sustainability and business efficiency, positioning the brand for long-term success and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of European mobility.

SOURCE: Lynk & Co