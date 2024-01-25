Lancia brand is ready to be back in Belgium

At the Stellantis “House of Innovation” press event in Brussels dedicated to the 2024 plans for the market, 36 Group cars were on display, including Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car, just few weeks before the reveal of the New Ypsilon

“At the press event organized by Stellantis in Brussels, we were very proud to confirm Lancia return to Belgium in 2024, to become one of the leading Stellantis brands in the country,” stated Charles Henri Fuster, Lancia Head of Marketing & Communications. “Lancia Pu+Ra HPE was one of the protagonists of the event, representing the brand vision for the next 10 years in terms of design, interior home feeling, sustainability, technology and electrification. On February 14th in Milan, the reveal of the New Lancia Ypsilon will take place, and Belgium will be one of the first countries to launch the first car of the brand new era.”

New Lancia Ypsilon represents the brand entry into the era of electric mobility, embodying its vision in terms of range, charging time and efficiency for market-leading performance. A fundamental step for the brand’s electrification strategy, whereby Lancia plans to launch three new models, one every two years. The first will be the New Ypsilon in 2024, and in line with the Stellantis “Dare Forward” strategic plan, Lancia will only be unveiling 100% electric models from 2026.

Belgium is one of the first European markets to launch the New Lancia Ypsilon, to be followed by Netherlands, France, and Spain, then Germany in 2025. For the launch of the New Lancia Ypsilon, the Belgian market will be able to rely on 10 retailers and 13 after-sales service points.

Lancia has always been very popular in Belgium and over time many of the brand’s iconic models have seduced actors, fashion enthusiasts, lovers of Italian elegance and motorsport enthusiasts. However, there were two evaluation criteria for Lancia’s return to the country: the first is love and passion for “Made in Italy” products; the second, the potential of the premium B-segment.

SOURCE: Stellantis