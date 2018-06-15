Kia’s Hybrid Wagon earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

The 2018 Kia Niro, a small, hybrid wagon, qualifies for the highest award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety when equipped with optional front crash prevention and high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights.

The Niro, which was introduced in the 2017 model year, earns good ratings across the board in IIHS crashworthiness tests, including the newest evaluation, the passenger-side small overlap front test. The good crashworthiness ratings also apply to the Niro Plug-In Hybrid.

Superior-rated front crash prevention is optional on the regular hybrid but standard on the plug-in version. The system avoided collisions in 12 mph and 25 mph IIHS track tests. It also includes a forward collision warning component that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

The base headlights on both versions of the Niro earn a poor rating. The HID headlights available on higher trim levels of the regular hybrid are rated good. LED headlights available on the plug-in model haven’t been rated yet.

To qualify for the 2018 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must have good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

