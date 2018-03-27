Kia Motors to provide vehicles for the united nations

Kia Motors has won a global vehicle provision bid held by the United Nations Procurement Division (UN/DP) to provide vehicles to the UN and UN Entities. Kia won the bid against competition from various leading global car manufacturers and will provide vehicles and maintenance services for the next three years.

A fleet of Kia Rio, Sorento and Forte* models will be delivered to the UN and UN Entities, and will carry the UN mark whilst supporting its causes and activities.

This is a significant achievement for Kia. Becoming a supplier to the United Nations is testament to the quality of Kia vehicles and the brand’s competitiveness in the global automobile market.

The UN awarded the contract to Kia Motors the aim of consolidating the vehicle requirements of the UN Entities to take advantage of economies of scale, better quality, and better after-sale support, which is hugely important to the UN and UN Entities.

This is the second time that Kia has supplied vehicles to the UN, providing 420 minibuses (including Hyundai models) to the organisation from 2010 to 2015, following a bid process held by the UN/DP.

