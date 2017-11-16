Kia Motors America records second-best October certified pre-owned vehicle sales total in company history

Kia Motors America announced its second-best October Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle sales with 5,381 units sold, proving consumers are gravitating toward the brand’s quality and reliability. Double-digit gains for Kia’s Sportage helped power the brand’s sales.

Autodata’s1 October CPO retail sales report confirms when it comes to pre-owned vehicles, Kia continues to attract attention with an overall 0.7-percent increase year-to-date compared to a 0.6-percent increase industrywide.

“Now is the perfect time for car shoppers to consider a CPO vehicle,” said Edmunds Senior Analyst, Ivan Drury. “Dealers have a large volume of off-lease vehicles they can certify, which means consumers should be able to find a great selection. Given the hurricanes this summer, flood damaged vehicles are likely starting to enter the used car market, and buying CPO is an easy way to mitigate the risk.”

Kia’s CPO program accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer, and every vehicle undergoes a meticulous 150-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty2 and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage3. Whether it’s the midsize Optima sedan, iconic Soul or the Sorento SUV that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with superb quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.

