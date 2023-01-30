HYVIA participates in Hyvolution Exhibition & Energy Observer village: a total commitment to the hydrogen ecosystem

- HYVIA participates for the third time in the Hyvolution Exhibition, the major event for hydrogen players in Europe, on February 1ST and 2ND, 2023, in Paris, Porte de Versailles, France (stand 6D64).
- With the support of its two shareholders, Renault Group and Plug, and as the only French carmaker in the “Important Project of Common European Interest – Hy2Tech”, HYVIA fully deploys its complete ecosystem dedicated to hydrogen mobility in 2023.
- Its range of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles (vans, minibus, and chassis-cabs) continues to hit the roads of Europe in 2023 to meet the intensive needs of professionals in urban areas for low-carbon mobility. Hydrogen refueling and recharging solutions, as well as financing and maintenance offers, accompany a tailor-made offer adapted to each customer.
- In 2023, the HYVIA plant in Flins, France, accelerates its development with the ramp-up of its fuel cell assembly line, the construction of its electrolyzer to produce low-carbon hydrogen, and an assembly line for H2 refueling stations.
- HYVIA also participates from February 4th, 2023, in the event, “On top of positive energies” in Morzine-Avoriaz, France, to raise awareness of the challenges of the energy transition and sustainable development and how hydrogen can play a decisive role.
- The hydrogen-powered Renault Master Van H2-TECH is presented to companies, local authorities, and the general public alongside innovative low-carbon applications: solutions for the energy transition in the particularly fragile ecosystem of the high mountains.
- The event resonates with the roadmap of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, which is piloting the “Zero Emission Valley” project to develop the hydrogen industry and fight against pollution.
- The Energy Observer Foundation exhibition village owes its name to the first autonomous, zero-emission hydrogen-powered vessel, which has been sailing around the world since 2017.
HYVIA @ HYVOLUTION
Back for a third year in a row, HYVIA is demonstrating the strength of its hydrogen ecosystem
- The Hyvolution exhibition is expanding rapidly, just like the H2 sector. Hyvolution is now taking place at Porte de Versailles in Paris, under the patronage of the President of the French Republic. With more than 350 exhibitors, this year’s exhibition focuses on the three hydrogen markets: mobility, energy, and industry.
- A regular exhibitor at this show since its creation and the only French carmaker in the “Important Project of Common European Interest – Hy2Tech”, HYVIA continues to strengthen the anchoring of its hydrogen ecosystem within the sector: production, distribution, and H2 mobility.
- HYVIA also participates in the “Campus Emploi Formation” organized during the event to continue talents’ recruitments.
A range of hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles for all uses in 2023
- Renault Master Van H2-TECH hydrogen van: already on the road in early 2023
- Zero emission, more than 400 km of range (WLTC cycle), 5 minutes refueling time.
- With 12 m3 of volume and 1.80 m height in the loading area, this van is adapted to the intensive use of companies for their logistic needs.
- First partners for the pilot phase: CHRONOPOST, ENGIE, ORANGE, EQUANS, Alpine F1 Team, AIRBUS, HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG, PACKETA and MAXIMATOR HYDROGEN GmbH.
- Renault Master City Bus H2-TECH hydrogen minibus: on the road mid-2023
- Zero emission, 300 km range, 5 minutes refueling time.
- Adapted to the needs of companies and municipalities, this urban minibus can carry up to 15 passengers (9 seated, 6 standing).
- The distribution network is taking shape with partners such as PVI, MELLOR, TRIBUS and QIBUS, and with the first pilot customers: RATP Dev, B.E. GREEN, MILLA and STROOMLIJN.
- Renault Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH: on the road by the end of 2023
- Zero emission, up to 350 km of autonomy (according to conversion), 5 minutes refueling time.
- It allows great possibilities for conversions: projects are taking shape with converters to offer tipper, refrigerated, or large volume versions.
A complete hydrogen ecosystem to support customer mobility
- HYVIA offers solutions to analyze and maximize the use of H2 vehicles, while optimizing the operating cost.
- Hydrogen refueling and recharging solutions:
- H2 sourcing: a solution for each customer, for the supply of green or low-carbon hydrogen, whether for a single vehicle or a large fleet.
- H2 refueling station: a turnkey solution that can be deployed at the customer’s site, to increase its operating autonomy and energy independence.
- Financing, maintenance, and support solutions:
- A first financing offer is developed with NEoT Green Mobility, a pioneer in zero emission mobility financing in Europe, and one of HYVIA’s first financial partners. HYVIA and NEoT are building a tailor-made proposal for each customer, according to his usage, country, region and purchase subsidies.
- Maintenance and assistance: pilot dealerships are being trained in Europe. “Flying doctors” accompany the start-up for an optimal customer experience.
A plant based in France that supports hydrogen mobility and accelerates in 2023
- The line for assembling and testing fuel cells, with a production capacity of 1,000 cells per year, will be gradually ramped up in 2023.
- A 1 MW electrolyzer is being installed in the plant and will be operational by mid-2023. It will produce 430 kg of low-carbon hydrogen per day for the plant’s and its customers’ needs.
- A new assembly and test line for H2 refueling stations will also be installed in 2023.
HYVIA @ ENERGY OBSERVER
A collaboration to raise awareness of hydrogen mobility issues
- The Master Van H2-TECH prototype is exhibited alongside other vehicles, machines, or low-carbon applications: tangible demonstrations to raise awareness of the challenges of the energy transition among companies, elected officials, local authorities, students, schoolchildren, and the media.
- Hydrogen is one of the most promising fuels for vehicles requiring greater autonomy or fast recharging time, constituting a credible alternative to fossil fuels, particularly within the fragile ecosystem such as the Alps.
- The event in Morzine-Avoriaz is in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. At the forefront of H2 mobility, the region is piloting the “Zero Emission Valley” project, the first European hydrogen mobility project involving the simultaneous deployment of H2 refueling stations, H2 vehicles, and electrolyzers.
“On top of positive energies” with Energy Observer
- The Energy Observer Foundation exhibition village, dedicated to sustainable energy and hydrogen, is a temporary structure composed of two geodesic domes connected by a tunnel with a timeline illustrating the energy transition and climate change, designed in collaboration with ADEME.
- This village is named after the first hydrogen-powered vessel that has been traveling the world since 2017. Energy Observer is a laboratory of ecological transition designed to push the limits of zero emission technologies. From hydrogen to solar, to wind and hydropower, all solutions are experimented, tested, and optimized to make clean energies a concrete reality accessible to all.
- The exhibition village is located at the entrance to the resort of Avoriaz, at an altitude of 1,800 meters in Haute-Savoie. It opens its doors to the public from February 4th to 24th.
SOURCE: Renault Group