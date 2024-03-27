Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) establishes a new Formula One base in the UK

Honda Racing Corporation has established a new subsidiary, Honda Racing Corporation UK Ltd. (HRC UK) in the UK

This new company has been founded to primarily perform post-race maintenance and preparation tasks on the Honda built F1 power units (PUs), whilst also operating as a logistics operation for the European region. The establishment of HRC UK will further enhance the effectiveness of Honda’s PU operations, in support of the partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. In May 2023, Honda and Aston Martin F1 jointly announced they will enter into works partnership so that Honda will supply its F1 PUs compliant with the new F1 regulations which will take effect in the 2026 season.

Following the establishment of the new company in the UK, HRC will start the recruitment of engineers, technicians and staff members for the new company from Spring 2024.

Outline of new company

Name : Honda Racing Corporation UK Ltd. (HRC UK)

Location : UK

President : Koji Watanabe

Business : Maintenance and logistic operation of F1 PUs as well as F1 PR

Date of register : February 28, 2024

Capital Investment : 100% subsidiary of Honda Racing Corporation

SOURCE: Honda