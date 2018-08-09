HELLA restructures aftermarket business

The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA is restructuring its aftermarket business. HELLA will thus align its aftermarket activities even more consequently along its own original equipment competencies especially in the areas of lighting and electronics while closely linking them to the company’s great workshop equipment expertise. In this context, the successful repair solutions business will be further expanded in the areas of diagnostics and calibration. On August 1, 2018, HELLA has simultaneously established its new Mobility Solutions business unit for tapping into new digital business models. The already ongoing activities will be integrated into this area.

“With our restructuring of the aftermarket business and the provision of innovative solutions, we want to expand our position as strong partner for wholesalers and workshops while laying the foundation for further profitable growth,” says Dr. Werner Benade, managing director of the Aftermarket division at HELLA. “As a consequence, we will align our aftermarket activities even more strongly along our core competencies in the future.”

Against the background of this readjustment, HELLA and MAHLE have agreed to fully transfer the existing thermal management business under the roof of Behr Hella Service to the joint venture partner MAHLE. The joint venture founded in 2005 is specialized in selling cooling and air-conditioning products on the automotive aftermarket. Behr Hella Service is currently employing some 60 persons. Provided the antitrust authorities approve, MAHLE will acquire the 50 percent share of HELLA in the joint venture as of December 31, 2019. Business activities will continue until then in their currently existing form.

HELLA had furthermore announced in July 2018 that it will sell the Danish and Polish wholesale companies FTZ and Inter-Team to Swedish company Mekonomen. Strategic options are currently still being reviewed for the existing Norwegian wholesale activities.

