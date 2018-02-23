Groupe PSA: The car manufacturer that contributed most to France’s trade balance in 2017

Groupe PSA is the car manufacturer that made the largest contribution to France’s trade balance in 2017, with a surplus of €5.54 billion , of which €200 million generated by the Opel vehicles manufactured at the Sochaux plant.

The five vehicle assembly plants produced 1.1 million vehicles, an increase of 12.9% on 2016, representing one-third of the Group’s worldwide vehicle production. The level of domestic output exceeds the commitments made under the New Momentum for Growthagreement, signed in July 2016 by five out of six French trade unions, representing 80% of employees.

In addition, the 12 components plants manufactured five million Groupe PSA engines and gearboxes in France.

Due to the Group’s strong manufacturing presence in France, 15 Peugeot, Citroën and DS vehicles were awarded the “Guaranteed French Origin” label by the not-for-profit organization Pro France.

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, stated: “Directly contributing to France’s economic activity is a source of great pride for our Group and for the 58,000 employees based in the country. It is important to create the right economic conditions to enable us to enhance, through our Push to Pass strategic plan, the performance of our manufacturing base in France in order to meet the challenges of the energy transition.”

