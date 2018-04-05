Groupe PSA: Appointment of Christian Chapelle as Senior Vice President, Monozukuri Operations, Middle East & Africa

Effective 1 April 2018, Christian Chapelle will take over the Monozukuri1 Operations department for the Middle East & Africa region.

His role will be to ensure that the region has the vehicle products, sourcing network, manufacturing resources and supply chain needed to meet the objectives set out in the Push to Pass strategic plan.

He will report to Jean Christophe Quémard, Executive Vice President, Middle East & Africa and member of the Executive Board.

1 Monozukuri is a Japanese term for a method of reducing costs across the entire value chain.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.