Greater transparency for customers

Bosch eBike Systems, working in cooperation with ZIV (Germany’s bicycle industry association) and companies from the bicycle industry, has developed a standard for measuring the ranges of eBikes with defined parameters. This promotes transparency and enables comparisons to be made in the marketplace. For the first time, the “standardised range test R200” will enable manufacturers, dealers and customers to compare the range of different eBikes on an objective basis.

R200 establishes reproducible test conditions

In field tests relating to the eBike range, previous results depended heavily on the rider and the external conditions. Rider weight, tyres, air pressure, surface, weather, rider performance and behaviour cannot be reproduced in all cases, so the results are not generally comparable. That’s why Bosch eBike Systems and ZIV, with support from the industry (Accell Group, Shimano, Velotech), have established “standardised range test R200”. This makes it possible to compare the performance of eBikes by evaluating the bicycles on the basis of a uniform support factor of 200 percent (hence: R200). This means that the tested eBike drive system supports an average rider performance of 70 watts with 140 watts. This corresponds to a medium to high support factor.

R200 also sets values for average speed (20 kilometres per hour) and average cadence (60 rpm). Typical exemplary values are set for other factors such as weight, terrain type, surface, starting up frequency and wind conditions (see the list of requirements in the appendix). The defined parameters represent the mean real driving conditions, so the standard is as realistic as possible.

The result of the test is a specific indication of how many kilometres an electric bike will cover under these standard conditions. This result is intuitive and understandable for the customer. Most importantly: he can compare the range of different eBikes. Because of the different frame and bike specifications, manufacturers need to test each model individually using the R200 method. In addition, R200 provides information about the battery capacity and energy consumption of the eBike.

Greater transparency when purchasing an eBike

“The comparability of eBike drive systems and greater clarity when purchasing pedelecs are extremely important to us. R200 means there is now an well-based answer to the important question “How far can I get on one battery charge?” says Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems. Siegfried Neuberger, Executive Director of ZIV, adds: “eBike sales have been growing steadily for years. That’s why the time had come to define a uniform standard for the transparent comparison of eBike ranges. We’re convinced that the R200 test procedure will become established.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Bosch