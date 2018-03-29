Future offer for diesel drivers: Audi extends environmental trade-in bonus and gives “return promise”*

Audi is continuing its support for switching to more environmentally friendly Euro 6 diesel engines in the second quarter. Customers who switch from their previous diesel vehicle with Euro 1 to Euro 4 emissions standards will receive a price advantage on their new car. Depending on the model, this is staggered and amounts to between EUR 3,000 and 10,000. In addition, Audi Leasing’s new-car customers will receive the “Audi return promise”*: They can terminate their leasing contract prematurely under certain circumstances in the event of driving bans in municipalities and cities.
Regardless of the model and regardless of the brand: Every driver of a diesel car complying with the Euro 1 to Euro 4 emissions standard can benefit from the environmental trade-in bonus at Audi. Drivers who choose a new Audi with a Euro 6 diesel engine will receive a price advantage of up to EUR 10,000, depending on the model. From April 1, 2018, customers can claim the extended bonus through their Audi dealer. The offer ends on June 30, 2018.
Audi Leasing is also making a special offer to new-car customers interested in a diesel car: Thanks to the Audi return promise*, if a driving ban aimed at controlling air pollution is enacted during the term of the contract, and the ban would restrict the customer, the customer can terminate the leasing contract prematurely. The municipality affected by the ban must be within a 100 km radius of the vehicle owner’s place of residence or business. The Audi return promise* applies to customers who conclude their contract between April 1, 2018, and June 30, 2018.
For questions regarding the conditions of the environmental trade-in bonus, please contact Audi Customer Service (e-mail: kundenbetreuung@audi.de).
For more information about the Audi return promise* and the specific requirements, please contact your Audi partner.
*Provider is Audi Leasing, a branch of Volkswagen Leasing GmbH, Gifhorner Strasse 57, 38112 Brunswick, Germany.