Future offer for diesel drivers: Audi extends environmental trade-in bonus and gives “return promise”*

Audi is continuing its support for switching to more environmentally friendly Euro 6 diesel engines in the second quarter. Customers who switch from their previous diesel vehicle with Euro 1 to Euro 4 emissions standards will receive a price advantage on their new car. Depending on the model, this is staggered and amounts to between EUR 3,000 and 10,000. In addition, Audi Leasing’s new-car customers will receive the “Audi return promise”*: They can terminate their leasing contract prematurely under certain circumstances in the event of driving bans in municipalities and cities.