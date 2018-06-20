Frost & Sullivan names TomTom telematics as ‘Fleet Telematics Company Of The Year’

TomTom (TOM2) Telematics has been named 2018 European Fleet Telematics Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. Its recent innovations in connected car and fleet management were both cited as crucial factors behind the decision.

The global business growth consultancy praises TomTom Telematics for “developing diversified solutions” that “ensure optimum driver efficiency and help maximize operational cost savings for clients”.

Special recognition was given to two of TomTom Telematics’ ground-breaking solutions: its connected car services for leasing and rental companies, and its recently overhauled WEBFLEET fleet management system.

“The success of TomTom Telematics is a direct result of its efforts to align products and associated services with the delivery of an exceptional end-customer experience,” said Sailesh Mohan, Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

“TomTom’s open, cloud-based telematics platform can underpin a wealth of smart mobility solutions and offers significant opportunities for scalability and customization. With an on-going commitment to innovation and dependability, the company is experiencing an impressive growth trajectory in the European fleet telematics industry.”

TomTom Telematics connected car services provide owners of multi-branded fleets with a centralized view of all their vehicle data, bringing benefits to a wide range of sectors, including leasing and rental and at the same time delivering driver applications to make the life of drivers just that bit easier.

The company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, WEBFLEET, was significantly enhanced this year. Now equipped with customization capabilities and updated architecture, it can develop core features and connected partner applications even faster.

Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director, TomTom Telematics, added: “We are delighted to have been recognized by such a prestigious awards programme. The continued development of our service platform – and investments in our wider product portfolio – sets us apart in our ability to deliver value, efficiency improvements, and bottom line savings, to commercial fleet owners and car service providers.”

