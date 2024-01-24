Free2move Charge joins Lancia for the brand renaissance

Free2move Charge supports the Lancia brand in the world of electric mobility, by offering a complete and integrated ecosystem for tailor-made charging and energy management, accessible to all Lancia customers

Lancia roadmap has a solid and ambitious electrification strategy, with the launch of three new models, one every two years, starting in 2024 with the introduction of the New Ypsilon. From 2026, Lancia will exclusively unveil 100% electric cars.

New Lancia Ypsilon, which will be unveiled next February in Milan through the NUOVA LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA, is the first of three models in Lancia’s Strategic Plan to enter the world of 100% electric mobility.

Lancia will be supported by Free2move Charge, the 360-degree ecosystem for the optimal electric mobility experience.

Free2move Charge promise is e-ABC, easy to Always Be Charged, an integrated system of hardware, software and charging services that meet all EV customer needs, anywhere and in anyway.

With the unveiling of the New Ypsilon in February, Lancia customers will be able to access a complete suite of charging solutions, at home and on the go, optimizing overall energy management, reducing the total cost of use, and maximizing environmental benefits. More specifically:

Free2move Charge Home provides private customers with support for the installation, financing, and warranty of home charging systems, as well as other energy-related hardware and services.

Free2move Charge GO guarantees seamless access to the largest possible curated network of public charging points.

“Free2move Charge is an accessible and tailor-made complete charging management ecosystem that will offer Lancia customers a seamless and hassle-free experience,” noted Magdalena Jablonska, Head of Free2move Charge Europe. Our charging offer dedicated to customers of the new Lancia range will support the brand in its entry into the world of electric mobility.”

SOURCE: Stellantis