Esso installs 50 free-to-use Bike Maintenance Stands across UK

Esso has installed 50 free-to-use bike maintenance stands in its forecourts across the UK.

The move is part of Esso’s mission to help drivers identify when they might not need to use their car and inspire them to make a change to their driving habits.

This comes as over half of all car journeys made in the UK are less than five miles, with a quarter of journeys being less than 2 miles (National Travel Survey). The collective result of changing driving habits across the UK will have a significant impact on total fuel consumption, emissions, health and spending – at a time where UK households are feeling the squeeze.

To inspire and help drivers make the switch, Esso has installed bike maintenance stands in its forecourts across the UK, all are free-to-use and available 24 hours a day. Each Esso Bike Maintenance Stand enables cyclists to elevate their bike securely in the air to allow for easy access and maintenance. Whether checking tyre pressures, adjusting brake alignment or simply a quick once over, Esso Bike Maintenance Stands are equipped with all the tools for the job.

To further help cyclists, Esso has teamed up with Professional Mountain Bike Rider and Red Bull Athlete, Matt Jones, to explain just how easy it can be to perform simple maintenance tasks on a bike. Matt Jones said: “As a professional cyclist, anything related to two wheels excites me and it is very cool to see Esso installing Bike Maintenance Stands across the country. These are workshop quality stands and I look forward to seeing more people out enjoying the thrill of two wheels!”

Every Esso Bike Maintenance Stand is equipped with an elevated stand for your bike, a tyre pump compatible with all bicycles and e-bikes, spanners, screwdrivers,allen keys and more. Whether you’re in need of a small or big repair, Esso is here to help.

SOURCE: Esso