Eco-friendly & safe: Maruti Suzuki sells highest-ever factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles in FY2020-21

With an endeavour to offer customers environment-friendly, safe and fuel efficient vehicles, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold over 1.57 lakh factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles in FY2020-21. This is the highest-ever S-CNG car sales by the Company.

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of factory-fitted CNG cars including Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-PRESSO, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Maruti Suzuki offers its customers the widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars. At the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure. With the Government’s clear focus on expansion of CNG outlets in the country, we are confident of greater acceptance of factory-fitted CNG vehicles, even in challenging times.”

Benefits of factory-fitted and environment-friendly S-CNG vehicles:

A. MORE PERFORMANCE

Intelligent Injection System: Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with Dual Interdependent ECUs with Intelligent Injection system. The ECUs seamlessly communicate with each other to provide an optimum air-fuel ratio during combustion, thereby ensuring optimal and consistent performance along with high fuel efficiency.

Re-tuned Chassis Suspension & Braking system: The chassis, suspension setup and braking system are designed and tuned in the factory to deliver optimum performance across all kinds of terrains.

B. MORE SAFETY

Vehicle Dynamics: Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are evaluated and tested for crash-worthiness and durability with entire CNG System in place.

Stainless Steel Pipes and Joints: Stainless steel pipes with ferrule joints provide corrosion resistance and a leak-proof design to the entire CNG system.

Integrated Harness: The wiring harness inside the vehicle is an integrated system, which eliminates any chance of short circuits.

Micro Switch: All vehicles are equipped with a micro switch which assures that vehicle goes-off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

C. MORE CONVENIENCE

Auto-Switch: The change-over switch with auto-mode helps you to easily and instantly switch between CNG and petrol modes.

Continued Warranty: Enjoy all the benefits of CNG without compromising on your vehicle’s warranty. All warranty benefits are extendable up to 5 years.

Service Network: You can get your car serviced at 4,000+ Maruti Suzuki authorized service touchpoints with skilled technicians.

Fuel Level Indicator: Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles come equipped with a precision fuel level indicator which lets you track your vehicle’s fuel level.

NGV Receptacle: NGV receptacle is a special nozzle that assists in faster and safer CNG refuelling.

Hassle-Free Registration: Enjoy complete peace of mind with hassle-free registration and insurance with your Maruti Suzuki S-CNG Vehicle.

Aligned with Government’s vision: Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to the Government of India’s vision to reduce oil import. The Government aims to enhance the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The Company’s S-CNG technology will play a critical role in democratizing green cars in the country.

Expansion of CNG network:

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & the gas industry are working aggressively on the expansion of CNG stations across the entire country. Despite a complete lockdown in the initial months of FY2020-21, more than 700 stations have been added in last one year alone, a growth of more than 50%. This rate of network expansion will aid the demand for CNG vehicles. At present, there are more than 2,800 CNG stations across the country, which are likely to cross 10,000 numbers over the next 7-8 years.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki