David George appointed as new director for Mini UK

David George has been appointed as the new Director for MINI UK, with effect from 25 January 2018. He succeeds Chris Brownridge who moves into the role of Sales Director, BMW UK and will oversee BMW brand sales in BMW Group’s fourth largest market.

David joins MINI UK from his previous role as Sales Director at Mercedes-Benz UK. He brings substantial experience gained across sales, marketing and aftersales from a career in the automotive industry which started at Volkswagen Group in 2000.

Commenting on his appointment, David George, Director, MINI UK, said: “I first fell in love with the brand at the age of 21 when a friend and I travelled across Europe in a Clubman which we had restored. I have long since admired the MINI range after the launch of the MINI Hatch in 2001.

“With new MINI Hatch and MINI Convertible models launching in March and the first fully-electric production MINI set to be revealed next year, the future looks incredibly exciting. I’m really looking forward to working with the MINI team to further enhance the brand’s appeal amongst both current and new customers alike.”

In 2017 MINI sold 68,166 vehicles in the United Kingdom, making it the largest worldwide market for the brand. The company outperformed the wider UK market with robust consumer retail sales. All-new models including the new MINI Countryman and the brand’s first electrified vehicle, the MINI Countryman PHEV, contributed to overall UK market share growth from 2.56 per cent in 2016 to 2.68 per cent in 2017.

