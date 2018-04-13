Home > News Releases > Commercial Vehicles News Releases > Dana Incorporated to announce 2018 first-quarter financial results, host conference call and webcast on April 30

Dana Incorporated to announce 2018 first-quarter financial results, host conference call and webcast on April 30

April 13, 2018

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2018 first-quarter financial results on Monday, April 30, 2018.  A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EDT, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EDT.  Members of the company’s senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone.  Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors.  U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054.  Please enter conference I.D. 3587797 and ask for the “Dana Incorporated’s Financial Webcast and Conference Call.”  Phone registration will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EDT on April 30 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 3587797.  A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EDT and may be accessed via Dana’s investor website.

