Continental celebrates the production of the 10,000,000th tire at its Tire Plant in Kaluga, Russia

“The Greenfield Tire Plant Kaluga is now a mature plant and a success story for us. It is an important part of our Vision 2025 – the strategy of the Tire Division, which focuses on growth, value creation and excellence. With excelling at exactly these three values the team in Kaluga has progressed consistently and achieved all goals successfully. In 2011 we have laid the foundation of this tire plant, in 2013 we have started production, in 2014 we had celebrated the 1st million tire and today we have reached already the ten millionth tire. It is a pleasure for me to see that in less than 5 years of the plant’s activity we have achieved such excellent results. This is a clear growth path and my thank you goes to all who have contributed to make this celebration today possible. Together, we have managed to maintain the growth pace of this plant in a complex and dynamic environment and we have kept our promise to our customers, by constantly delivering excellent products” declared Nikolai Setzer, member of the Executive Board of Continental and Head of the Tire Division.

The tires produced with German engineering technology at the Continental plant in Kaluga are delivered both to the Russian market and abroad to various EMEA and APAC countries. The company is also expanding its partnership with car manufacturers – large Russian and foreign companies work with the Kaluga tire plant products. Such interest to the goods manufactured at the Russian plant is due to high quality proved by international certificates. All the items produced at the plant meet quality standards ISO/TS 16949.

“Tires are the only mediators between the road and the car, therefore we are responsible for the road safety. We ensure highest standards and a strong internal control at the every production stage to provide products of the highest quality to our customers. The Kaluga plant is an excellent example of synergy of state of the art equipment, innovative technologies, well-coordinated and efficient team that allowed the plant to become a leader in terms of quality among all the Continental tire productions in a very short period”, highlighted Setzer in his speech.