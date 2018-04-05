Citroën launches two special editions: ‘Elle’ and ‘Urban Ride’ join enhanced 2018 C1 range

The upbeat, easy-to-drive city car, Citroën C1 is now boosting its appeal, with updated features such as new Citroën chevrons, new technological equipment, improved overall comfort and new Euro 6.d-TEMP engines. To strengthen the Citroën C1 range even further, two new special editions are being introduced. Citroën’s partnership with the brand ELLE sees the addition of the elegant, trendy and connected C1 ELLE. The more adventurous and laid-back, C1 Urban Ride evokes a sense of escape via dynamic lines reinforced with wing protectors. These two special editions will be available to order in the UK from May 2018.

CITROËN C1: A RENEWED RANGE

Citroën C1 is approaching spring 2018 with even more vigour. A city car that has achieved over a million sales worldwide since 2006 (all generations included), Citroën C1 plans to keep moving along the path of success with new updates to the range, including new colours and materials, improved comfort, new safety and connectivity equipment, and a new-generation engine.

Citroën C1 now features:

A new brand image: Citroën C1 keeps its upbeat and bold unique look by showcasing the new brand image, in line with the entire Citroën range. The glass back panel features new chevrons and a new Citroën monogram located above the boot handle. The vehicle is signed ‘C1’ in the new Citroën typeface, on the lower right side

New colours and interiors:

The Airscape version comes with a black fabric roof as standard but is also available in Sunrise Red or Blue fabric. In total, 32 different combinations are available to customers including mono-tone, two-tone, hatchback and open-top options. On board, Citroën C1 is also focused on interior personalisation. There are more choices in terms of ambience with new upholstery options such as Blue ‘Square’ cloth and Sunrise Red ‘Zebra’ cloth

New driver comfort aids:

New technological features:

Improved overall comfort:

thanks to optimised acoustics and driving comfort Latest-generation Euro 6.d-TEMP engines: Offering more power and lower emissions, the VTi 72 is a brand new engine to the Citroën C1 range, meeting the Euro6.2 standards, and will be available with a 5-speed manual and ETG gearbox. The VTi 72 engine becomes the only engine available on Citroën C1.

The launch of two special editions to celebrate this new 2018 range: Citroën C1 ‘ELLE’ and Citroën C1 ‘Urban Ride’ offer distinct features guaranteed to win over both male and female customers.

Each customer can choose the C1 that suits him or her: elegant and stylish or energetic and adventurous.

CITROËN C1 ELLE: A STYLISH AND CONNECTED SPECIAL EDITION

Spring 2018 marks a new step in Citroën’s partnership with the brand ELLE, the benchmark in fashion and on-trend style.

Following the reveal of C3 ELLE at the beginning of the year, it’s the turn of the Citroën C1 city car to adopt the elegant style of ‘ELLE’. Placing the emphasis on femininity, this refreshing version is aimed at customers looking for a car with style and character. Ideal for a stylish, energetic approach to urban living, it has real appeal with its compact dimensions, elegant design, comfort and technologies that are very much in tune with the times. With the ‘ELLE’ Colour Pack, the exterior personalisation extends harmoniously into the cabin, where C1 also offers greater connectivity.

Citroën C1 ELLE is a vision of elegance in its exclusive two-tone Nude body colour and Caldera Black roof finish, outlined by a special rear panel decal and enhanced by tinted side and rear windows. Citroën C1 ELLE offers two other colour combination options: Lipizzan White / Gallium Grey Roof and Caldera Black / Gallium Grey roof. The Caldera Black side mirror covers underscore the harmony and elegance of the vehicle. To boost the potential for exterior personalisation even more, C1 ELLE features the aluminium badge of its partner ELLE on each front door.

The ‘ELLE’ Colour Pack is also reflected in a consistent manner on board, where the exclusive light grey ‘Wave’ upholstery is highlighted with Cherry Pink stitching. To underscore the attention to the interior ambience details, the multimedia panel surround and the dashboard decor are finished in Anodised Rose, contrasting with the baseplate of the gear lever and the centre wheel caps in Gloss Black. A special decal also features on the dashboard panel on the passenger side. In the same spirit, special protective mats in the front and back feature a subtle splash of ‘Cherry Pink’ on their border and an ‘ELLE’ logo.

Based on the top trim level (Flair) which is already richly equipped with electronically heated door mirrors, reversing camera, DAB digital radio / MP3 audio system with steering-wheel mounted controls, Bluetooth hands-free kit and USB outlet, Citroën C1 ELLE gains the Automatic Pack, which includes automatic air conditioning and automatic headlights. Citroën C1 is also connected featuring a 7-inch touchscreen tablet and enhanced Mirror Screen technology now compatible with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto and MirrorLink®.

Available in the 5-door hatchback version, Citroën C1 ELLE uses the efficient and high-performing VTi 72 petrol unit combined with a manual gearbox.

Order books for the Citroën C1 ELLE special edition open on 1 May 2018, priced at £12,705 OTR.

CITROËN C1 URBAN RIDE: READY FOR THE URBAN ADVENTURE!

Citroën C1 ‘Urban Ride’ offers customers an adventurous look and SUV-inspired styling, demonstrating the city car’s full potential for personalisation. This stylish and laid-back version is aimed at those who see the city as a playground for urban adventure.

Aesthetically, Citroën C1 Urban Ride clearly emphasises personalisation. The robust, sporty looks of this city car are enhanced by the Gloss Black door mirror housings, the tinted side and rear windows and the body kit. The latter showcases its large wheel openings with Matte Black fender flares inspired by the concept car. The 15-inch Black ‘Planet’ alloy wheels matched with the contrasting Sunrise Red wheel centres, underscore its dynamic and exclusive character. This look adds dynamism to the C1 model and pairs perfectly with the standard Lipizzan White body colour, as well as the all new metallic optional exterior colours Calvi Blue, Gallium Grey, Carlinite Grey or Caldera Black. Finally, a special rear quarter graphic with Grey geometric patterns offers an exterior signature for this special edition model.

Touches of grey and orange are used in the car’s interior. The ‘Urban Ride’ Colour Pack creates an original ambience that underlines the interior / exterior harmony of colours and materials. C1 Urban Ride offers unique combinations including Blue ‘Square’ Cloth upholstery and interior decor in Anodised Orange adorning the multimedia panel surround and the dashboard panel. The baseplate of the gear lever and the centre wheel caps are in Glossy Black. Special protective mats in the front and back with the ‘Urban Ride’ initials are also standard features of this special edition.

Ingenious and practical, Citroën C1 features a generous boot capacity, ranging from 196-litres to 780-litres, depending on the configuration of the rear bench. It also includes an array of storage compartments.

The bold C1 provides even more freedom and enjoyment on a daily basis. The Urban Ride special edition is available as the 5-door C1 Hatchback version.

Based on the top level trim level (Flair), C1 Urban Ride is equipped with a wide range of features that offer a high level of everyday comfort and enjoyment, in particular via the latest generation 7-inch touchscreen tablet infotainment system which comes with Mirror Screen technology, and is now compatible with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto and Mirror Link®.

The following options are also available: the Automatic Plus Pack including Automatic air conditioning and automatic high beam function and Keyless entry and start, and Active City Brake which also brings Active Lane Departure Warning system and Speed limit recognition system. Citroën C1 Urban Ride comes with the VTi 72, Euro 6.2 compliant, petrol engine with manual gearbox.

Order books for C1 Urban Ride special edition open on 1 May 2018, priced at £12,225 OTR.

