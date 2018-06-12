AW Monthly June 2018 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

‘AW Monthly June 2018’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-june-2018/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

The June edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Jason Eichenholz, Chief Technology Officer, Luminar Technologies

Chief Technology Officer, Matthias Rabe, Head of R&D, SEAT

Head of R&D, Liam Butterworth, Chief Executive, Delphi Technologies

Chief Executive, Rick Kreifeldt , Executive Director, eSync Alliance

, Executive Director, John Henke, President, Planning Perspectives

Also in this issue

Connected Car California 2018

Truck and bus electrification – challenges and opportunities

Focus on data: storage, protection, privacy

Cobalt supply concern for EV manufacturers

Ford’s light trucks focus: the data says it all

Global trade uncertainty

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-june-2018/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.