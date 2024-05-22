The next Lamborghini HPEV super sports car will be equipped with a hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine

The second super sports car in the High Performance Electrified Vehicle line-up will feature a new engine capable of reaching 10,000 rpm

The Lamborghini 634 – the code name for the successor to the Huracán that will join the High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) line-up – will be equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine, combined with a hybrid system incorporating three electric motors and the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that recently debuted on the Lamborghini Revuelto, optimized for the new model with a max output of over 900 CV.

The all-new engine is a clean-sheet design from Sant’Agata Bolognese, with the objective of delivering performance and driving emotion that surpass those of the current Huracán range. The twin-turbo V8 combines the high linearity of progression that made the Lamborghini V10 famous with the high power and specific torque of a new-generation turbocharged engine.

The twin-turbo V8 features displacement of 4.0 liters and an exceptional specific power of 200 CV/liter. The maximum power delivered by the ICE will be 800 CV between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm, reaching a maximum engine speed of 10,000 rpm: a figure normally reserved for racing engines and making the new V8 unique in the landscape of road-going super sports cars. It is also unique in terms of the maximum torque delivery of 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm, with an exhilarating progression similar to that of a racing engine, thanks to the perfect integration of the electric unit with the combustion engine.

The rear electric system designed and developed for the new V8 is positioned between the combustion engine and the dual-clutch gearbox and includes the inverter as well as the axial electric unit. It is capable of generating high torque and power values, with a maximum of 300 Nm and 110 kW at 3,500 rpm, while still keeping compact dimensions and low weight.

Another crucial element of the design process was to define the sound, to give the new powerplant a unique and distinctive character and deliver the driver an unparalleled driving experience. The characteristics of the new V8 intensify in a crescendo that at high revs reaches its peak in terms of volume and frequency content and this, in harmony with the vibrations transmitted to the chassis by the flat-plane crankshaft, creates an all-encompassing sensory experience.

The launch of the Lamborghini 634 is scheduled for 2024 and is another landmark in the ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ program that is leading Lamborghini towards the progressive electrification of the range, beginning in 2023 with the première of the Revuelto and continuing with the unveiling of the Urus SE in April 2024.

SOURCE: Lamborghini