Solaris: Another hydrogen bus order: client from German Gummersbach

Solaris Bus & Coach has received another order for hydrogen buses

Solaris Bus & Coach has received another order for hydrogen buses. This time, the zero-emission Solaris buses, totaling 15 units, will strengthen the public transport fleet in the German city of Gummersbach. The hydrogen-powered Urbino 12 hydrogen buses will be delivered to the client in 2025.

The German carrier Oberbergische Verkehrgesellschaft (OVAG) has ordered 15 Solaris hydrogen buses. These vehicles will enhance the public transport fleet in the German city of Gummersbach. This is another step towards sustainable and eco-friendly mobility in the German market, achieved through Solaris brand vehicles. The contract will be executed in 2025.

“The high interest in Solaris hydrogen buses confirms the global changes in urban mobility. I am pleased that more and more cities are investing in sustainable public transport development, which is one of the few areas genuinely ready to fulfill the mission of emission neutrality. I am glad that our brand’s vehicles are a symbol of this change,” said Olivier Michard, Member of the Management Board of Solaris for Sales and Marketing.

The order includes 15 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses equipped with modern fuel cells with a total power of 70 kW. The hydrogen Solaris buses will feature Solaris High Power traction batteries, which support the fuel cell during peak electricity demand. The vehicles’ drive unit will be a 160 kW central electric motor. The ordered Urbino hydrogen buses will be heated using a heat pump.

Solaris Bus & Coach remains a leader in delivering innovative e-mobility solutions, with the widest range of emission-free vehicles among all manufacturers in Europe. Orders for Solaris hydrogen vehicles are coming from various European markets, including Germany – in recent months, the manufacturer received orders for Urbino hydrogen models from Frankfurt, Essen, Cologne, and Gross-Gerau.

SOURCE: Solaris