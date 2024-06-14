SGS pioneers innovative technologies in critical battery metals in North America

SGS unveils several innovative projects in North America to extract critical battery metals in a more sustainable manner

SGS unveils several innovative projects in North America to extract critical battery metals in a more sustainable manner. Battery metals are essential for manufacturing high-tech devices, renewable energy systems, and electric vehicles. Adopting more environmentally friendly extraction methods is key to the energy transition. SGS is witnessing a significant acceleration in demand in this field due to increased public awareness and regulation on climate change.

The Group has a recognized expertise in sustainable extraction methods, acknowledged by both the industry and national governments. Two of its experts were recently invited to speak at a meeting convened by The White House and cohosted by the American Battery Materials Initiative on the creation of a sustainable US Battery Supply Chain.

SGS and The Metals Company (“TMC”), an explorer of the largest estimated undeveloped source of critical battery metals, have successfully produced the first nickel and cobalt sulfates derived exclusively from the seafloor, showcasing the potential for responsible resource utilization in marine environments. Similar tests are being carried out to sustainably extract other critical battery metals from seafloor rocks. Through these initiatives, SGS plays a central role in helping TMC to re-shore production of battery-grade metals to the US.

SGS and Coniagas Battery Metals (“Coniagas”) entered into a strategic partnership to power sustainable technological advancements for the rapidly expanding Electric Vehicle (“EV”) industry in North America. SGS is performing rigorous testing and evaluations in Quebec to improve Coniagas’ ability to deliver high-quality battery metals to the EV industry with less carbon intensive solutions and in shorter timeframes.

SGS is also supporting FE Battery Metals in establishing the most optimal hydrometallurgical process flowsheet to extract high purity lithium carbonate, a crucial chemical in the battery supply chain, from spodumene concentrate. Spodumene is considered the most important lithium ore mineral due to its high lithium content.

SOURCE: SGS