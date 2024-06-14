Steffen Reiche succeeds Josef Baumert as Board Member for Production and Logistics of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand

Steffen Reiche to take over as Member of the Board of Management responsible for Production and Logistics on August 1, 2024

Steffen Reiche, currently Executive Vice President of Production & Production Management at SAIC Volkswagen in Anting/Shanghai, will become Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) on August 1 of this year. He succeeds Josef Baumert, who has held this position for over ten years.

Carsten Intra, Chairman of the Board of Management of VWCV: “We are very much looking forward to Steffen Reiche joining our Board of Management team. I couldn’t imagine a better time to pass the baton. With Poznań, Września and Hanover, we have three modern plants for top products of the highest quality. Important production starts and conversion of production in Hanover to the solitary-production-mode have been prepared – and the future strategy for VWCV is also in place. Steffen Reiche is coming at the right time to provide important impetus for the further transformation and the future of our production and logistics. My thanks go to Josef Baumert for his tireless and great commitment to VWCV and his almost 30 years of service to the Group.”

Steffen Reiche has been with the Volkswagen Group for almost 30 years and has held various international management positions during this time. His focus has always been on production topics. Reiche is currently Member of the Board of Management for Production and Product Management at the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture in China. Previously, he was CEO and President of Volkswagen de México from 2018 to 2021, responsible for production in the entire North American region. His other positions in the Volkswagen Group include Head of Plant Management at SEAT in Martorell, Spain, Lead of Production Management for Volkswagen in Bratislava, Slovakia, and Head of Brand Planning at Volkswagen AG. Born in Dresden, he studied production engineering and mechanical engineering in Magdeburg and Bristol and started his career in the Volkswagen Group in November 1995.

Josef Baumert is Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles since April 1, 2014. In 1995, the biologist with a doctorate and industrial engineer joined Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg in the production department. In 1996, he moved to Volkswagen de México S.A. de C.V. in Puebla as Head of Assembly New Beetle, where he took over as Head of Technical Service and Series Planning in 1997. Back in Wolfsburg, he took over the management of Body Shop III in 2001, before taking on the role as Head of Series Planning Press Plant / Body Construction in 2004. After further positions, Baumert moved to Kaluga (Russia) in 2011 as plant manager and technical director of Volkswagen Group Rus. Before his appointment to the VWCV brand board, he headed the body construction task force at the Zwickau plant for nine months.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles