Eatron Technologies: A revolutionary battery management solution: AI-power on the edge

We are excited to unveil our latest innovation in battery management technology—a cutting-edge AI-powered Battery Management System on Chip, developed in collaboration with Syntiant. This revolutionary solution combines Eatron’s advanced Intelligent Software Layer with Syntiant’s ultra-low power NDP120 Neural Decision Processor to deliver unparalleled battery performance, safety, and longevity.

A New Era of Battery Management

Our AI-BMS-on-chip represents a significant leap forward in battery management. This powerful yet energy-efficient system unlocks an additional 10% of battery capacity and extends battery life by up to 25%. By integrating our pre-trained AI models, the solution provides state-of-health, state-of-charge, and remaining useful life assessments with exceptional accuracy out of the box.

Key Benefits

Enhanced Performance: Maximizes available battery power by delivering highly accurate state of charge and health estimation

Improved Safety: Predictive diagnostics detect potential issues early, preventing failures and ensuring safe operation

Increased Longevity: Extends battery lifespan by efficiently managing battery health and usage

Real-Time Edge Processing

One of the standout features of our AI-BMS-on-chip is its ability to perform real-time analysis and decision-making directly on the device. By utilizing the efficient processing power of Syntiant’s NDP120, our solution operates on the edge, eliminating the need for complex cloud infrastructure. This reduces latency, power consumption, and overall system costs.

Versatile and Easy to Integrate

Designed with ease of integration in mind, our AI-BMS-on-chip will bring performance, safety and longevity enhancements to a wide range of battery-powered applications, including light mobility, industrial and consumer electronics. This plug and play solution not only accelerates time-to-market, but can be customised through a user-friendly toolchain that allows it to be optimised to each individual application. Existing BMS hardware can be easily upgraded to take advantage of the best-in-class performance providing a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to keep ahead.

Industry Leaders Join Forces

Eatron Technologies and Syntiant have been collaborating since 2022, combining their expertise in battery management and AI technologies. “With AI-BMS-on-chip, we will enable any battery-powered application to be deployed in the millions in complete safety and getting the most energy out of the battery,” said Amedeo Bianchimano, Chief Product Delivery Officer at Eatron Technologies. Mallik P. Moturi, Chief Business Officer at Syntiant Corp., added, “Our NDP120 allows Eatron software to process all the data on the edge for batteries, enhancing battery life, safety, and performance. This makes it perfect for everything from consumer electronics to commercial vehicles.”

Experience the Future at The Battery Show Europe

We invite you to witness this game-changing solution in action at The Battery Show Europe 2024. Join us from 18th-20th June at Messe Stuttgart, Germany, at Stand D47 in Hall 9, and discover how our AI-BMS-on-chip can transform your battery-powered applications.

SOURCE: Eatron Technologies