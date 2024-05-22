Hyundai Motor and Kia participate in Viva Technology 2024, showcasing ZER01NE’s innovative collaborations

Hyundai Motor and Kia’s ZER01NE open innovation platform to showcase innovation and foster new partnerships at the largest startup event in Europe

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) and Kia Corporation (Kia) are pleased to announce their participation in Viva Technology 2024, the largest startup event in Europe, held from May 22–25 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

At the event, Hyundai Motor and Kia will show their commitment to global open innovation and partnership through the ZER01NE open innovation platform, presenting promising startups, creative interdisciplinary projects and sports technology.

ZER01NE will spotlight three companies selected from its startup acceleration program:

MOBINN, an in-house startup successfully spun off in 2023, develops autonomous robots that can climb stairs, suitable for last-mile delivery and patrol in urban environments

BIOMYC, a Bulgarian startup, specializes in next-generation materials and presents the future of sustainable vehicle interiors, including materials utilizing mycelium composites

JEDLIX, a Dutch startup, focuses on Vehicle-Grid Integration (VGI) and smart charging, optimizing electricity pricing based on demand and supply

In addition, IVAAIU CITY, a creative group supported by ZER01NE, will provide insights into how humans and robots may coexist in the future through the fusion of art, tech and business.

Event attendees can try out a vision-based heart rate measurement sports technology developed by Hyundai-Kia R&D for the Korean national archery team for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Launched in 2018, ZER01NE is an open innovation platform that discovers and invests in global startups, supports the establishment of innovative in-house startups led by company employees, and sponsors creators who can present a new vision for future society and mobility.

By participating in Viva Technology 2024, ZER01NE aims to expand its collaboration base with global startups and increase opportunities with innovative technology startups, venture capitalists, global tech companies, academic institutions and creative organizations. Its participation is expected to strengthen Hyundai Motor and Kia’s open innovation efforts and stimulate the growth of the global startup ecosystem by collaborating with creative talents and innovative partners worldwide.

SOURCE: Hyundai