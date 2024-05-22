Nio and FAW Group sign strategic cooperation framework agreement

Nio and FAW Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement at Jilin-Anhui Joint Development Forum

Nio and FAW Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement at Jilin-Anhui Joint Development Forum. With Qiu Xiandong, Chairman of BOD, Secretary of the CPC FAW Group Committee, and William LI, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Nio, attending the ceremony, Sun Huibin, President of FAW Group’s Strategy and Cooperation Department, and Fei SHEN, Senior Vice President of Nio, signed the agreement on behalf of the two companies.

Qiu Xiandong said that FAW Group will seize the opportunities from the cooperation between the two provinces, give full play to its role as a central state-owned enterprise in scientific and technological innovation, industrial control, and security and support, and work together with Nio and other excellent companies along the industrial chain to unleash more potential from the cooperation and extend its fruits to a broader scope, so as to promote the green and intelligence-based development of the automotive industries of the two places.

William Li said that the strategic cooperation between the two is expected to further push forward the standardization of battery swap technologies, the extension of the business model of battery swap, and a larger scale of battery swapping network, addressing the range anxiety for users and facilitating the high-speed development of China’s smart EV industry.

Based on the agreement, giving full play to FAW Group’s and Nio’s respective strengths, the two will engage in comprehensive and in-depth strategic cooperation in areas including battery technology standards, R&D of vehicles with chargeability and swappability, battery asset management and operations, the development and operations of a recharging service ecosystem, as well as battery procurement and supporting mechanisms.

SOURCE: Nio