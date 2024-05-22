Mustang GTD story accelerates into summer with online series, European debut

Ford Mustang GTD to make its European debut in June at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, followed by the 24 Hours of Spa and the Goodwood Festival of Speed before taking on the Nürburgring Nordschleife later this year

As applications close for the first two years of Mustang GTD production, Ford is preparing to take the most advanced, audacious Mustang ever to Europe. Set to debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Mustang GTD will also take to the road of Europe for testing that will pave the way for an official timed run in the fourth quarter of 2024 at the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife.

“We’ve tested the Mustang GTD in North America extensively, including laps at Sebring International Raceway and Virginia International Raceway. This has all been in service of engineering a car that can lap the Nurburgring in under seven minutes,” said Mustang GTD Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall. “Moving onto European roads and dedicated test sessions at the Nurburgring is the next step, ahead of a timed run later this year.”

Built to beat Europe’s best, Mustang GTD will follow its European debut at Le Mans with appearances at the 24 Hours of Spa and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Accompanying Mustang GTD’s first appearance in Europe will be a new online storytelling series that delves into the components and engineering that make this the Mustang of supercars, using life-like computer-generated renderings to illustrate the cutting-edge suspension, supercharged V8 engine that targets over 800 horsepower, and more.

These images and videos show high-performance equipment in ways that match the high-performance nature of the Mustang GTD. Fans can go to the Mustang or Ford Motor Company channels on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or X, or to the Mustang GTD page on Ford.com, to catch the latest news and information as it happens.

Mustang GTD’s arrival in Europe comes as the continent prepares to begin accepting applications from prospective owners. The application window for North American consumers closed on May 21 with more than 7,500 people applying to purchase a Mustang GTD in the 2025 or 2026 model years. Those applicants cover a broad cross section of interests, chief among them being motorsports. Over 20 percent of the traffic on the Mustang GTD application website comes from the motorsport community. And among individual applicants, one in four are Mustang owners, while one in five say they own a competitor’s vehicle with a similar level of performance.

“With Mustang GTD, we set out to build a road-going race car with the heart of a Mustang and the will to beat Europe’s best. Since opening applications to North American consumers, we’ve seen customers respond to that motivation,” said Mustang GTD Brand Manager Jim Owens. “Whether they own a rival’s sports car or have another Mustang in the stable, the Mustang GTD’s race-derived performance is registering.”

More information on European applications will be shared in June.

SOURCE: Ford