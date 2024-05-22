Škoda releases the first silhouette of the all-new battery-electric Elroq

Škoda Elroq expands Škoda’s BEV portfolio in strategically important compact SUV segment

Škoda Auto has released the first official silhouette images of the all-new Elroq. The fully electric compact SUV is Škoda’s first production model to adopt the Modern Solid design language. The minimalist exterior combines robustness, functionality and authenticity, while conveying a sense of safety and strength. The world premiere of the Škoda Elroq in autumn 2024 marks the beginning of Škoda’s new e-model campaign, which will see the launch of six battery-electric models in the coming years.

“At Škoda, design is an important part of the brand identity and one of the main factors of our success. The continuous development of key visual elements is both a demanding and exciting task. For this reason, my team and I are thrilled to present the preview of the first Škoda model to incorporate the new Modern Solid design language such as the Tech-Deck Face and a more robust overall look. Moreover, it is the first car in our portfolio to feature Škoda lettering on its sharply contoured bonnet. No doubt, our brand-new Elroq sets a new tone and is a real eye-catcher.” Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Auto Design

New front with Škoda lettering and Tech-Deck Face

The front of the Škoda Elroq is characterised by its split headlight design. The slimmer upper section seamlessly extends into the wings. The Škoda lettering is now prominently displayed on the bonnet, reflecting Škoda’s corporate identity. The innovative Tech-Deck Face is a modern, recognisable reinterpretation of the traditional Škoda grille, with a flatter and wider appearance. Additionally, the vehicle sports large wheels that enhance its robust look, and cutting-edge LED Matrix headlights complete the Škoda Elroq’s striking appearance.

Innovative design meets MEB engineering

The Elroq will be the third Škoda model based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform, joining the Enyaq and the Enyaq Coupé. At the same time, the electric counterpart to the Karoq will kick off the Czech car manufacturer’s new e-mobility campaign, with six battery-electric models in the coming years. The all-new compact SUV will feature a generously sized interior and exceptional practicality, in line with the brand’s commitment to comfort and functionality. The world premiere of the Škoda Elroq is slated for this autumn.

