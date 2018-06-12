Home > Monthly eMagazine > AW Monthly June 2018

AW Monthly June 2018

June 12, 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The June edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Jason Eichenholz, Chief Technology Officer, Luminar Technologies
  • Matthias Rabe, Head of R&D, SEAT
  • Liam Butterworth, Chief Executive, Delphi Technologies
  • Rick Kreifeldt, Executive Director, eSync Alliance
  • John Henke, President, Planning Perspectives

Also in this issue

  • Connected Car California 2018
  • Truck and bus electrification – challenges and opportunities
  • Focus on data: storage, protection, privacy
  • Cobalt supply concern for EV manufacturers
  • Ford’s light trucks focus: the data says it all
  • Global trade uncertainty

We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World

