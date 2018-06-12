AW Monthly June 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The June edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Jason Eichenholz, Chief Technology Officer, Luminar Technologies

Matthias Rabe, Head of R&D, SEAT

Liam Butterworth, Chief Executive, Delphi Technologies

Rick Kreifeldt, Executive Director, eSync Alliance

John Henke, President, Planning Perspectives

Also in this issue

Connected Car California 2018

Truck and bus electrification – challenges and opportunities

Focus on data: storage, protection, privacy

Cobalt supply concern for EV manufacturers

Ford’s light trucks focus: the data says it all

Global trade uncertainty

We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl

Editor, Automotive World

