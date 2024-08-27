Arriva’s zero-emission journey in the Czech Republic gains momentum with new electric buses

Arriva to introduce a further 16 zero-emission buses into service in the Czech Republic

Arriva Group is continuing to deliver on its ambition to decarbonise public transport across Europe with the introduction of 16 new electric buses into its operation in the Czech Republic.

The next-generation vehicles will operate from a new purpose-built charging hub in the city of Kladno – the Czech Republic’s largest – as 47 diesel and CNG buses begin to be phased out by the city.

The order is the biggest single purchase of electric buses in the Czech Republic to date.

Sian Leydon, Arriva Group’s Managing Director for Mainland Europe, said: “The Czech Republic’s transition to electric buses is really gathering momentum, driving the country closer to a future where zero-emission public transport is the preferred option.

“These new buses do more than just demonstrate our long-term commitment to the Czech Republic; they show we are serious about our ambition to be the best public transport provider in Europe. We’re improving air quality, enhancing the customer experience and making a great case for drivers leaving their cars at home.”

Arriva Czech Republic committed to the introduction of zero-emission vehicles in the city after being awarded a 10-year €57m contract by passenger transport authority ČSAD MHD Kladno in 2021.

The SOR NS buses, manufactured in the Czech Republic, include a standard 12-metre vehicle and an 18-metre articulated variant capable of carrying 149 passengers. Both use a new generation of traction batteries that bring faster charging speeds, longer range and an improved lifespan.

On board, passengers will enjoy Wi-Fi, advanced air conditioning that utilises heat pump technology, USB ports and low floors that enable easy access for passengers with reduced mobility.

Arriva Czech Republic partnered with charging infrastructure provider ČEZ ESCO and ČSAD MHD Kladno to develop a new charging hub equipped with nine ultra-fast charging stands, each with a capacity of 150 kW. The facility is the largest and most advanced of its kind in the Czech Republic. Further hubs will be built in Kladno as Arriva transitions more of the city’s CNG and diesel buses to electric vehicles.

The €10.2m cost of the 16 electric buses and initial charging hub has been met by the Czech Republic’s EU-funded Integrated Regional Operational Programme (IROP) and a €3.8m contribution from Arriva.

Arriva has operated in the Czech Republic since 2006 and is one of the country’s largest public transport providers with more than 3,500 employees, 90 trains and 1,950 buses. It has a market share of 25% on the tendered bus market and 7% on the tendered train market.

SOURCE: Arriva