MAN Truck & Bus: First electric lion delivered to the Jacky Perrenot Group

The French logistics company has taken delivery of the the first MAN eTGX – the first customer in France

The Jacky Perrenot Group has received the first electric MAN truck from the order it placed in March 2024. The MAN eTGX was delivered on 3 April 2025 during an official key handover ceremony at the MAN Service Centre in Lyon – attended by Philippe Givone, President of the Jacky Perrenot Group, Philippe Cuoc, Managing Director of the Jacky Perrenot Group, Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus, and Jean-Yves Kerbrat, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus France.

The logistics company, headquartered in Saint-Donat-sur-l’Herbasse, France, has ordered over 100 MAN eTGX and eTGS trucks in total. This includes 40 firm orders (35 tractor units and 5 chassis), with an option for an additional 60 vehicles. “We have been committed to decarbonising our transport operations for many years,” said Philippe Cuoc. “Together with our partners – such as the manufacturer MAN – we are striving to develop the best solutions to achieve our environmental goals, which form an integral part of our overall strategy.”

Contributing to the decarbonisation of freight transport in France

The delivery of the first eTGX highlights MAN’s commitment to reducing both its own carbon footprint and that of its customers. A key part of this effort is the transition to electromobility. “Our first eTruck in France is going to one of the country’s leading distribution companies. We are very pleased with the trust placed in MAN and proud to be contributing to the sustainable decarbonisation of freight transport on France’s roads,” emphasised Alexander Vlaskamp during the handover.

The partnership with MAN demonstrates that the vehicles bearing the lion emblem meet the requirements of a renowned transport company – but more importantly, it reflects the Jacky Perrenot Group’s confidence in MAN’s new range of electric trucks. “We are proud to support the Jacky Perrenot Group in its decarbonisation strategy by delivering this first MAN eTGX,” said Kerbrat. “This initial firm order of our new eTruck generation in France marks a significant milestone for MAN in our efforts to accelerate the energy transition across transport fleets.”

eTruck pre-series already totals around 800,000 kilometres in customer operations

The first vehicle for the Jacky Perrenot Group is part of an initial pre-series of 200 units that MAN produced as early as 2024 – for customers keen to make an early move into electromobility. Across Europe, the majority of these vehicles have already been successfully operating since the beginning of the year, with logistics providers in countries including Germany, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands. So far, the eTrucks have collectively covered around 800,000 kilometres – despite often wintry conditions – and have demonstrated a low average energy consumption of just 104 kWh per 100 kilometres.

MAN electric trucks: technological innovation as the key

The ultra low-liner eTruck MAN eTGX is a trailblazer in its class: with a coupling height of just 950 mm, a very short wheelbase of 3.75 metres, and yet full battery capacity, it offers a range of around 500 kilometres. Thanks to its modular battery system, available with four, five or six battery packs, it can be perfectly tailored to suit any transport task. In addition to the standard CCS charging technology (up to 375 kW), it is also available with the new MCS standard – initially offering up to 750 kW, and later up to one megawatt of charging power – enabling rapid recharging during driver rest periods.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus