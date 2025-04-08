Xpeng launches global OTA 5.6 upgrade: smarter and more connected

Xpeng, a leading high-tech smart mobility company, has announced the global rollout of its latest over-the-air (OTA) software update, XOS 5.6

Xpeng, a leading high-tech smart mobility company, has announced the global rollout of its latest over-the-air (OTA) software update, XOS 5.6. This latest upgrade builds on Xpeng’s legacy of intelligent driving innovation, delivering enhanced safety, personalized experiences, and critical optimizations for global users.

A legacy of intelligent evolution

Designed to deliver a superior user experience, this OTA upgrade underscores the company’s engagement to its customer-focused values. Since its first synchronized global OTA in August 2024 (XOS 5.2), which introduced Apple CarPlay to drivers across Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, Xpeng has redefined the smart mobility landscape. January 2025’s XOS 5.4 update further raised the bar with the AI Guard safety system, multilingual voice controls, and Personalized OS 2.0, drawing high acclaim from the users.

XOS 5.6 OTA update: enhancements and new features

XOS 5.6 OTA showcases Xpeng’s dedication to listening to our users and consistently enhancing their experiences. With continued enhancements in the pipeline for future releases. Xpeng is forging ahead, setting new paradigms for the intelligent electric vehicle industry globally, heralding an exciting new era for its owners.

Driver assistance improvement

The upgraded Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) now significantly reduces unexpected deceleration, while Lane Centering Control (LCC) includes Smart Camera Calibration. This new feature automatically adjusts cameras to enhance lane-keeping accuracy, greatly improving lane centering control. These advancements make driving safer and more stable.

New X-combo features

Xpeng’s x-Combo Smart Scenario System now integrate more sensing capabilities, including speed, range, and cabin/exterior temperatures. Users can automate actions like enabling Sentry Mode or adjusting safety alerts based on personalized triggers, such as vehicle speed thresholds.

With Combo Codes, drivers can now explore a library of pre-configured smart scenarios—ranging from optimized charging routines to personalized cabin presets—by simply entering a unique code in the X-Combo interface. Additionally, the Sharing Inheritance feature allows users to generate QR codes or links via the Xpeng mobile app (v2.37.0+), enabling seamless sharing of their favorite Combos with friends or the broader Xpeng community.

One more thing: smarter charging station search in Europe

Drivers can now filter charging stations by network operators and plug types, while new pricing and site number details enable better cost and availability assessments. The innovative layer control feature visually highlights nearby charging points on maps, simplifying stop selection. Additionally, Xpeng’s refined algorithm ensures more efficient charging station integration for extended trips.

The features are currently available in key European markets, including France, Germany, UK, Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Czech, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Latvia, with expansion to additional countries planned for future updates.

XOS 5.6 exemplifies Xpeng’s mission to evolve mobility through user-driven refinements. As we refine safety, personalization, and connectivity, rest assured: more groundbreaking updates — both inside and beyond OTAs — are accelerating your way.

SOURCE: Xpeng