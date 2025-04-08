Nexteer expands portfolio with High Output Column-Assist Electric Power Steering

Nexteer Automotive announces its latest breakthrough in steering innovation, High-Output Column-Assist Electric Power Steering (HO CEPS)

Nexteer Automotive announces its latest breakthrough in steering innovation, High-Output Column-Assist Electric Power Steering (HO CEPS). This addition strengthens Nexteer’s industry-leading steering portfolio and gives OEMs unmatched flexibility to optimize performance, cost, scalability and development speed across vehicle platforms while addressing diverse global market needs.

Expanding vehicle segment coverage with HO CEPS

Traditionally, CEPS is used to steer smaller vehicles like compact cars, sedans, small SUVs and entry-level EVs. Nexteer’s “standard” CEPS already supports higher-than-average steering loads, delivering 40–95 Nm of assist, making it a cost-effective alternative for heavier vehicles. Now with the launch of HO CEPS, Nexteer further expands steering assist capacity up to 110 Nm.

Consequently, HO CEPS can support even larger and heavier vehicles, including vehicles that would typically require Dual Pinion or entry-level Rack-Assist EPS. By delivering increased torque and load-handling capabilities, HO CEPS enables these vehicles to maintain steering precision, battery/fuel efficiency and cost-effectiveness—without requiring more complex, premium under-hood EPS systems.

Diverse steering options help OEMs adapt

With the launch of HO CEPS, Nexteer now offers a complete, High Output EPS Suite including HO versions of Single Pinion, Dual Pinion and Rack-Assist EPS. Beyond HO and standard EPS, Nexteer’s lineup also includes:

Modular EPS Suite : Fast, cost-effective and scalable approach to all EPS architectures, reuses components and technology building blocks

High Availability EPS: Critical for higher levels of automation, ensures safety net is “always on” through built-in redundancies

Steer-by-Wire and Rear-Wheel Steering : Most advanced, by-wire systems that unlock new features, enable cockpit reinvention and support all vehicle types

Maximum Flexibility via Portfolio Combinations : By-wire and EPS systems can integrate multiple features, enhancing performance, safety and adaptability. High-output capability, High Availability redundancy and advanced software can be combined for tailored solutions across diverse application needs.

Nexteer’s comprehensive steering portfolio empowers OEMs to balance cost, performance and development speed across multiple vehicle segments and global markets.

“With our launch of High-Output CEPS, Nexteer continues to lead the way in steering innovation, giving OEMs the power to optimize performance, price and development speed for every vehicle in every market. As a leader in chassis motion control, we’re helping automakers anticipate and adapt to the future of mobility,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive.

The company will premiere its HO CEPS in their exhibit (1.2H 1BF007) at the 2025 Auto Shanghai April 23 – May 2, 2025.

SOURCE: Nexteer