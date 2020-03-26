Strategy update: Navistar – 2020 edition

In its fiscal year ending 31 October 2019, Navistar sold 106,500 vehicles, an impressive year-on-year rise of 26%. Core own-brand sales—the truck manufacturer also builds vehicles for GM—were 18% higher at 87,200 units.

Volkswagen Group subsidiary Traton has Navistar firmly in its sights. The truck group already controls a 16.8% stake in Navistar, and launched a bid in January 2020 for all remaining shares. However, its efforts have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed Navistar’s response and raised questions about its likelihood in the near term at least.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview

Chapter 2: Navistar 4.0

Chapter 3: Summary of engine strategy reversal

Chapter 4: Markets & models

Chapter 5: Manufacturing network & production outlook

Appendix (Excel) Production by brand and model (2008-2019) Production forecasts by brand and model (2020-2024)



