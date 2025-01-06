Xpeng and VW to build super-fast charger networks in China

Automakers are increasingly collaborating with each other to solve the fundamental issues of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. In October 2024, for example, Nissan became the latest OEM to join ChargeScape—a bi-directional charging venture launched by BMW, Ford, and Honda in North America. Similar developments are also taking place in China.

On 5 January 2025, Xpeng and Volkswagen Group China announced that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build “one of the largest super-fast charging networks” in the country to date. The project’s scope will include 420 cities and 20,000 charging piles, which convert electricity from the grid into a form usable for EV charging purposes.