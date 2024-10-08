Nissan joins ChargeScape’s bi-directional charging mission

Back in September 2023, BMW, Ford and Honda came together to create ChargeScape—a “cost-effective platform” uniting electric vehicle (EV) owners, OEMs, and utility companies in the US and Canada. Their vision was to provide financial perks unachievable with the standard gas station business model, reduce carbon emissions, and boost grid resilience.

Exactly one year later, the venture officially commenced operations. By using the principles of bi-directional charging, ChargeScape’s software can restrict or release the flow of electrons to an EV and send surplus energy back to the grid. By doing so, grid strain can be relieved at peak times, for which EV owners will be rewarded. In the future, the platform will also enable customers to arbitrage energy back to the grid. On 7 October 2024, Nissan became the latest automaker to join the company.