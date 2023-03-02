What trends are shaping mobility investment?

Mobility technology is evolving rapidly in the push towards a cleaner, smarter future. That evolution has been spurring a wave of investment activity, mergers and acquisitions. The latest figures from tech-focussed investment bank Drake Star show that mobility technology fundraising in Q3 2022 reached 169 rounds, with total deal value exceeding US$5.25bn. At the same time, M&A activity remained healthy, and the quarter saw several important moves, including the acquisition of the Valeo Siemens eAutomotive joint venture by Valeo for US$292m. “Anything that has to do with the energy side of mobility is attracting considerable interest,” says Vitaly Golomb, a mobility and sustainability focused partner at Drake Star.