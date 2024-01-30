The SDV hinges on speedy, streamlined software development

ETAS claims that software development cycles need to accelerate by a factor of ten. Megan Lampinen hears more

The quest for clean, connected and personalised mobility is underway, and it’s powered by software. The end goal for many is the software-defined car. The precise definition of this concept varies—from a vehicle whose processes are controlled by software to one that constantly improves or unlocks new business models. Regardless, they allagree on the central role of software within the vehicle and the development process.

This marks a radical divergence from the typical knowledge base within incumbent automakers, which are scrambling to reinvent themselves for a new digital paradigm. The complexity of the software within the average vehicle is skyrocketing, with numerous software components coming in from various suppliers posing additional integration challenges. Security, safety, quality and regulatory compliance will only become more difficult as the industry pushes towards the truly software-defined vehicle (SDV).

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here