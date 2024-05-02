Ford posts all-time monthly hybrid sales record

Customer reception to Ford hybrid vehicles continues to accelerate, with U.S. sales reaching 17,997 in April, a 60 percent improvement from the same month a year ago and a new monthly record

Customer reception to Ford hybrid vehicles continues to accelerate, with U.S. sales reaching 17,997 in April, a 60 percent improvement from the same month a year ago and a new monthly record.

Sales of the new F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid set a new monthly record in April – up 93.6% – making F-150 Hybrid America’s top-selling full-size hybrid pickup. Early customers of the new 2024 model are overwhelmingly choosing to upgrade to the available 7.2kW Pro Power Onboard feature, which brings power to a jobsite, tailgate party, or power appliances during a power outage.

So far this year, Maverick Hybrid is the best-selling hybrid pickup overall; customers bought 26,061 Maverick Hybrid trucks over the first four months of 2024. Most of those customers – 59% – are coming from other brands and segments, notably trading in their small SUVs for a Maverick.

SOURCE: Ford