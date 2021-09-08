The cost of future mobility: ZF CEO weighs in on key challenges

Megan Lampinen catches up with Wolf-Henning Scheider at IAA Mobility 2021

Today’s mobility companies are investing heavily in technology that will enable an ecosystem of connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) transport. Many of these visions are currently on display at IAA Mobility 2021, which promotes itself as the new face of European auto shows. ZF is just one of many incumbents exhibiting at the event and betting heavily on a CASE future.

Pay to play

But that doesn’t come cheap. Back at CES 2019, ZF said it would invest €12bn (US$14.2bn) over the coming five years in electromobility and autonomy. Speaking at a media event on the sidelines of IAA, Chief Executive Wolf-Henning Scheider confirms that “a big portion of that has been invested already.” Hefty financial outlays like this are simply the ticket to play in the quest for future mobility, and they may not pay off for some time. AlixPartners has described the coming period as a ‘profit desert’ as companies enter a lower return environment. ZF is also feeling the pinch.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here