New ADAS architectures could accelerate the evolution of SDVs

A report from Marketsandmarkets estimates that the global software-defined vehicle (SDV) segment will be worth US$419.7bn by 2028—a 55% increase on its 2023 value. As facilitators of enhanced and upgradeable automotive safety features through over-the-air (OTA) updates, SDVs are primed to be an integral part of the industry’s evolution.

However, the route by which progress can be accelerated is disputed. While some claim that speedy, streamlined software development will underpin the growth of SDVs, semiconductor manufacturer NXP believes current hardware solutions could go a step further. Having used next-gen chips to plot a course for the future of vehicle connectivity, it is also focusing on ways to enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) architectures for SDVs.

“We are observing a pronounced shift when it comes to requirements for ADAS and radar sensors in cars,” says Matthias Feulner, Senior Director for NXP’s ADAS Product Line. “They don’t just revolve around safety anymore.” As such, the company has gone back to the drawing board to determine how radar architectures for SDVs must change to fit new expectations.