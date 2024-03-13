New ADAS architectures could accelerate the evolution of SDVs

Chips developed by NXP could provide the foundation for new ADAS architectures that have a substantial impact on the development of SDVs. By Will Girling

A report from Marketsandmarkets estimates that the global software-defined vehicle (SDV) segment will be worth US$419.7bn by 2028—a 55% increase on its 2023 value. As facilitators of enhanced and upgradeable automotive safety features through over-the-air (OTA) updates, SDVs are primed to be an integral part of the industry’s evolution.

However, the route by which progress can be accelerated is disputed. While some claim that speedy, streamlined software development will underpin the growth of SDVs, semiconductor manufacturer NXP believes current hardware solutions could go a step further. Having used next-gen chips to plot a course for the future of vehicle connectivity, it is also focusing on ways to enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) architectures for SDVs.

“We are observing a pronounced shift when it comes to requirements for ADAS and radar sensors in cars,” says Matthias Feulner, Senior Director for NXP’s ADAS Product Line. “They don’t just revolve around safety anymore.” As such, the company has gone back to the drawing board to determine how radar architectures for SDVs must change to fit new expectations.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here