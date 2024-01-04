NXP champions UWB as the future of vehicle connectivity

In the modern automotive industry, convenience is king. From the growth of online shopping to shared mobility platforms enabling easy access to a diverse range of vehicles, automakers and their suppliers must constantly consider how to provide the most seamless experience possible.

As smart technology becomes more integrated into customers’ daily lives, the expectation of convenience is manifesting even at a relatively small scale. One example is the keyless entry system market, the global value of which is forecast to reach US$7.4bn in 2030—up 196% from 2023, according to Allied Market Research. For Markus Staeblein, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Secure Car Access at semiconductor manufacturer NXP, the market is on a trajectory to consolidate vehicle access onto one device: the user’s smartphone.